WWE RAW Opens With Tributes, Tyler Breeze On Main Event, WWE Superstars Train With Manchester United

- Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews, Drew McIntyre and Mike rome trained with the Manchester United soccer team at Barry University earlier today before RAW in Miami. The UK-based team is in Florida for their Intercontinental Champions Cup matchup with Real Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday. Above is video from the visit.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Miami for this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

* Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins

- Tonight's RAW in Miami opened up with graphics in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Vokoff and former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Lawler. Volkoff passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday while Lawler passed away at the age of 46, also on Sunday. You can see both tributes in the GIF below: