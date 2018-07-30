Ronda Rousey's WWE RAW Singles Debut Announced

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Ronda Rousey's first WWE TV singles match for next Monday's show in Jacksonville, Florida. She will be facing Alicia Fox.

Fox vs. Rousey was made after Fox defeated Natalya on tonight's show. Rousey was in Natalya's corner while RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was in Fox's corner. The post-match angle saw Fox and Bliss double team Rousey before retreating.

Rousey is scheduled to face Bliss in a title match at the August 19th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from Brooklyn.