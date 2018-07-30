WrestlingInc.com

Another Match For Next Week's WWE RAW (Video), Ronda Rousey TV Appearance, Miz & Mrs. Notes

By Marc Middleton | July 30, 2018

- Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley has been announced for next week's WWE RAW from Jacksonville, FL. As noted, Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox will also take place next week. Above is video of Roode and Rawley brawling during tonight's backstage RAW segment with Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Mike Kanellis, The Ascension and Curt Hawkins.

- Speaking of Rousey, she has been announced for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS tomorrow night. Paul Giamatti will also be appearing.

- The Miz & Mrs. replays are now airing on Mondays after WWE RAW on the USA Network goes off the air. Below is a preview for tomorrow's new episode, which airs after SmackDown goes off the air on USA:


