Nia Jax Reacts To Being Off RAW Again?, Jeff Hardy's SmackDown Return Set (Video), Titus Worldwide

- Above is post-RAW video of Mike Rome talking to Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke and Titus O'Neil following Crews' win over Akam of The Authors of Pain. They celebrate the win and talk about visiting with Manchester United earlier in the day as they look to continue the momentum with more victories.

- WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy will return on tomorrow's SmackDown to confront Randy Orton. It was also announced that Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles will be there to promote their SummerSlam showdown. Below is a promo for the show:

- No word yet on why Nia Jax was not on this week's RAW but she has not appeared on TV since losing to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15. Jax tweeted the following GIFs during tonight's show with the eye-roll GIF coming after WWE announced Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox for next week. Jax does not have a SummerSlam opponent as of this writing while Rousey will be facing Bliss for the title.