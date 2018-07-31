WWE Star Calls Out Roman Reigns After RAW, Match Set For WWE 205 Live, Nikolai Volkoff Tribute Video

- WWE posted this tribute video for Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, who passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday. As noted, this week's RAW opened with graphics in memory of Volkoff and former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Lawler, who passed away at the age of 46 on Sunday.

- The dark segment after this week's RAW in Miami saw Baron Corbin call Roman Reigns to the ring for a fight but Finn Balor came out instead. Drew McIntyre & WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler then came out but Seth Rollins evened the odds. Rollins & Balor teamed up to take out the heels and send them packing to end the show.

- WWE has announced Brian Kendrick vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander in a non-title match for this week's WWE 205 Live episode. Cedric tweeted the following on the match and his upcoming SummerSlam title defense against #1 contender Drew Gulak: