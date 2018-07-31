Impact Signs Former WWE Superstar And Veteran Employee To New Long-Term Contracts

Impact has announced that they signed former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann to a long-term deal. No word yet on how long the contract is for but we will keep you updated.

Swann made his debut on the June 21 Impact Wrestling episode, defeating Trevor Lee. He worked a few more matches at the Impact TV tapings in early June, including the "One Night Only: Zero Fear" pay-per-view taping. Swann was set to work the Slammiversary pay-per-view a few weeks back but he was pulled due to a concussion suffered at a Major League Wrestling event. Swann is married to current Knockouts Champion Su Yung.

Impact looks to be in the middle of signing talents to long-term deals as veteran employee Abyss, who has also worked backstage, recently signed a new deal with the company, according to PWInsider. Impact announced in early June that Tessa Blanchard also signed a long-term deal.