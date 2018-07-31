Top UFC Stars At RAW (Photos), Sasha Banks & Bayley Fuel Title Speculation (Video), John Laurinaitis

- This week's WWE RAW saw Sasha Banks and Bayley team up to defeat Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan of The Spirit Squad. They wore matching gear and are now using a new name for the team - The Boss & Hug Connection, adding to the rumors of WWE introducing Women's Tag Team Titles soon. Above is post-RAW video of Mike Rome talking to the two. They discuss their new name and say they are on a roll, taking over the world.

- WWE's John Laurinaitis turns 53 years old today while ECW Original and former TNA star Kid Kash turns 49.

- UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes and Interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington were backstage for Monday's RAW in Miami. Below are photos of Colby with Ronda Rousey and Hughes with Jinder Mahal, Tyson Kidd, Natalya and Rousey. You can use the arrows on Matt's Instagram embed to scroll his photos.