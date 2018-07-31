Brock Lesnar Assaults Mike Rome (Video), Lesnar - USADA Drug Test Update, Heyman On Lesnar's Future

Above is new video of Mike Rome trying to stop WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after this week's RAW went off the air to get his thoughts on facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Lesnar laughs, grabs Rome by his neck and shoves him back into a stack of production cases. The Beast said, "I don't have any thoughts and at SummerSlam I'm gonna kick Roman Reigns' ass!"

This week's RAW saw major storyline issues between Lesnar and Paul Heyman, which may give some insight into post-SummerSlam plans. Heyman was bullied by his client and told that they are not friends. RAW ended with Lesnar assaulting Heyman and laying Angle out with the F5.

It's worth noting that Heyman mentioned several times on RAW how Lesnar is planning to defeat Reigns at SummerSlam and go on to win the UFC Heavyweight Title from Daniel Cormier to become a dual-sport champion. Lesnar recently underwent his third USADA drug test after re-entering the pool during the first of the month. Lesnar will be eligible to return to MMA in January 2019. Lesnar was trending on Twitter during this week's RAW with many fans commenting on how lean he looked, speculating that this had to do with the drug tests.

No word yet on if Lesnar will be back on RAW before the August 19 SummerSlam pay-per-view but he is scheduled for the post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn.

Below are Lesnar videos from this week's RAW along with comments from fans:

Something is different about Brock Lesnar. Can't quite put my finger on it *cough USADA cough* #WWE #RAW — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) July 31, 2018

@lthomasnews Lesnar on Monday Night RAW right now....looks slimmer and a bit soft....I miss USADA-less Brock. — Steve (@SharkAttack316) July 31, 2018

USADA tested Lesnar is an edgy and still aggressive Lesnar #RAWMiami #RAW #WWE — David Lowther (@lowroda) July 31, 2018

Was watching #WWERAW I have full faith in Brock Lesnar passing USADA, he looks a lot smaller. — will tuesca (@willtuesca) July 31, 2018