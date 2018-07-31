Daniel Cormier On How Big Brock Lesnar Fight Is, Jon Jones Reflects On Past Year, UFC 227 Countdown

- Go inside the lives and training camps for UFC champions TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson, and challengers Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo, before this Saturday's UFC 227 event with "Countdown to UFC 227." The program, which can be viewed in the video above, aired recently on FOX Sports 1.

Dillashaw defends his bantamweight title against Garbrandt in a rematch, while Johnson does the same with his flyweight crown at stake vs. Cejudo. The card takes place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and airs live on pay-per-view.

- With Conor McGregor being at the smaller weights, Daniel Cormier views a potential fight with Brock Lesnar as the biggest thing possible right now. Cormier, the reigning UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, is expecting to meet Lesnar in early 2019 after the current WWE Universal champion is cleared.

"When there's a fight like Lesnar on the horizon, you don't turn your back," said Cormier during a recent appearance on The Steve Austin Show. "It's the biggest fight in the sport outside of fighting Conor and he fights at 155 pounds. I'm gonna fight Brock."

Cormier also addressed former champion Stipe Miocic during the appearance, stating that he feels Miocic deserves a rematch, but "you can't think for a second that if he would have won, he wouldn't have wanted or taken that Lesnar fight."

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently reflected on his past year, which started last July with him being stripped of the title and suspended for a failed drug test. Jones offered up his thoughts on Instagram, including explaining how he found out about the failed test in the first place: