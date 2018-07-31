News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Jeff Hardy Returns, Tournament Match, Daniel Bryan

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

SmackDown will feature Jeff Hardy's return to confront Randy Orton plus Lana vs. Zelina Vega and The Bar vs. The Usos in a tag team tournament match. There will also be a segment with #1 contender Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Tonight's 205 Live will feature Brian Kendrick vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander in a non-title match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Jeff Hardy returns to confront Randy Orton

* Lana and Zelina Vega go one-on-one

* The Usos clash with The Bar in SummerSlam Tag Team Title Tournament

* Is Samoa Joe on his way to becoming WWE Champion?

* What's next for Becky Lynch and Carmella?

* Will Daniel Bryan respond to The Miz's heinous attack?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.