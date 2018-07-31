Brock Lesnar Scheduled For One More RAW Before SummerSlam, Paul Heyman Update

Brock Lesnar's behavior on Raw this week nearly cost Paul Heyman his job with WWE when The Beast Incarnate didn't want to leave his comfortable dressing room and appear in the ring. Lesnar is booked for one more Raw before SummerSlam to continue building toward his match against Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar is scheduled to be at the August 13th Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host the go-home Raw before SummerSlam.

Heyman is scheduled to be at the Raw in Greensboro as well. Angle came close to firing The Advocate this week on Raw, but Lesnar's last-minute appearance saved Heyman's job, although Lesnar assaulted Heyman as well.

The current WWE Universal Champion entered the Octagon during the closing moments of UFC 226 to shove UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and start the build for an eventual fight. Cormier said to TMZ that he might fight one more time before facing Lesnar, but The Beast Incarnate will be Cormier's final fight.

USADA confirmed on July 8th that Lesnar re-entered their drug testing pool and he has already been tested several times. Lesnar will need to wait out the remainder of his suspension before he can fight again which means he won't be able to fight until at least January 2019.