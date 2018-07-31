RAW Star Films Backstage Brawl (Video), The Revival On Finally Getting Respect, Fans On Brock Lesnar

- Above is backstage video of The Revival talking to Mike Rome after their win over Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy on last night's WWE RAW. Scott Dawson goes on about how they are the best and most deserving tag team on RAW, and how there aren't a group of guys that can walk down their block. Dash Wilder says they have avenged their losses to The Deleters of Worlds and they now have defeated Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Hardy, Wyatt, Jeff Hardy, The New Day and others.

"We are without a doubt, hands down, scientifically proven, the greatest tag team walking planet Earth today. We told you this before and you guys always wanted to come to us and ask us [about our losses] but now you come to us and you respect us," Wilder said.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is above authority after he hit the F5 on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle last night. As of this writing, 53% voted yes while the rest went with no.

- As noted, Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley will take place on next week's RAW in Jacksonville, FL after a backstage brawl between the two last night. Mike Kanellis tweeted this video of the brawl happening in the locker room:

A fight broke out in the locker room tonight, and I did what every responsible adult would do....I took out my phone and recorded it. #WWERaw #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/0KtZOmmqI9 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 31, 2018

