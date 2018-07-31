Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To Team (Photos), WWE Extends Longterm TV Partnership, SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE issued the following today:

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and STAMFORD, Conn., July 31, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Foxtel will extend their partnership into its 19th year with a new agreement to broadcast WWE programming live in Australia, including flagship shows Raw® and SmackDown®, as well as WWE's live pay-per-views events.

Foxtel's FOX8 will continue to air Raw live at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and SmackDown live at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. For the first time, FOX8 will re-air Raw on Tuesday nights in primetime and SmackDown on Wednesday nights in primetime, and FOX Sports will air one-hour versions of Raw and SmackDown in primetime each week. Foxtel Now will make both shows available On Demand following their airings.

"We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and increase our WWE offering across both our linear channels and On Demand," said Stephen Baldwin, Director of Foxtel Networks and On Demand. "WWE has such a passionate fan base in Australia, and Foxtel is pleased to be able to continue bringing this popular content to our customers."

"Foxtel is a long-time, valued partner who shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This agreement allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment across Australia."

Fans can also order all of WWE's live special events on Foxtel pay-per-view channel Main Event, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble®. Additionally, new this year are WWE weekly highlight shows Afterburn® and Bottom Line®, which will be available On Demand on Foxtel Now.