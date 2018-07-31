WWE Veteran Injured?, Lio Rush Feud To Continue On Tonight's WWE 205 Live, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Miami.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a non-title match between Brian Kendrick and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. The feud between Akira Tozawa and Lio Rush will also continue as WWE posted the following teaser for tonight:

Will Akira Tozawa get a rematch against Lio Rush? WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick revealed that Akira Tozawa has asked for a rematch against Lio Rush after The Stamina Monster claimed a victory against Gentleman Jack Gallagher to rebound from an earlier loss to The Man of the Hour. While Maverick is taking the match under consideration, he also issued a warning to Rush following the 23-year-old Piece of Gold's comments that Maverick doesn't know what he has in The Man of the Hour. Reminding Rush not to do anything stupid on social media or get on anyone's nerves, he told The Man of the Hour to focus less on Maverick and more on the challenge from Tozawa. Will Maverick grant The Stamina Monster's wish, and can Rush truly prove that his is a future WWE Cruiserweight Champion?

- No word yet on what kind of injury Mickie James is suffering from but RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss noted on last night's RAW that her best friend is currently out of action because she's injured. Mickie wrote the following on Twitter and told fans she will be back soon: