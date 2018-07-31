Scott Hall Talks Best Advice He Received, Big Matches Set For WWE Japan, Alicia Fox On Ronda Rousey

- Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall checking in from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before another guest trainer gig. He noted that some of the talent are "huge," and that he's glad to be giving back. When asked about the best advice he's ever received in the business, Hall replied, "Keep your mouth closed and your eyes open."

- The current card for the WWE live event from Osaka, Japan on August 31 looks like this:

* Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

* The Riott Squad vs. Ember Moon, Dana Brooke and Natalya

* Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Kairi Sane vs. Mickie James

* Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss as special referee

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler

* Appearances by RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bobby Roode and Bray Wyatt

- As noted, next week's RAW from Jacksonville, FL will feature Ronda Rousey's RAW in-ring singles debut against hometown star Alicia Fox. Fox tweeted the following on the match: