Alexa Bliss Reveals Nixed Braun Strowman Segment For WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Asuka arrived in NXT and soon started her 914-day undefeated streak. Alexa Bliss recently spoke to The Miami Herald on Facebook Live where she explained one disadvantage Asuka had to overcome.

"When Asuka came [to NXT] it was hard really to communicate because she didn't speak English very well yet," Bliss said. The current Raw Women's Champion articulated that professional wrestling is a universal language and it helped her learn as a performer to work with such a different style like what Asuka brought to the table.

Asuka and The Miz won the Mixed Match Challenge after taking Bliss and Braun Strowman out in the semi-finals. Bliss opened up about how much fun it was to take part in WWE's inaugural tournament on Facebook Live.

See Also Alexa Bliss On Her Biggest Worry During Money In The Bank Match

WWE Mixed Match Challenge was a unique experience and Bliss said her and Strowman were given more freedom than they typically receive on a typical television show. More Team Little Big skits were also apparently in the pipeline, but the team was eliminated before the scenes would be filmed.

"It was so fun," Bliss said, "we kinda got to do our own thing. We got to show our own personalities away from Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss and it was a lot of fun. We were doing it for charity, we got to represent Connor's Cure which was awesome.

"It was just a lot of fun because we got to make it our own. There wasn't a lot of people telling us what to do. It was more like, 'what do you guys want to do?' There was actually some stuff we were wanting to film where I'm trying to get into Braun's big truck, but we didn't have time to do that -- we got beat before we could do that. If Asuka wasn't in it, we would have won."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit The Miami Herald with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription