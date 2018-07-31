Nikki Bella Gives Statement On Ending Her Relationship With John Cena

As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship was a focal point on Total Bellas this season as their wedding plans disintegrated. The couple is now finished, according to TMZ.

Bella and Cena have reportedly been telling their friends that their relationship is over for good. The couple had been growing apart, the former WWE Divas Champion realized how unhappy she was while watching the season three finale of Total Bellas, earlier this week.

Nikki has now given a statement to People, confirming that the couple have parted ways.

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Bella said. "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

Nikki was recently house hunting solo in the La Jolla area of San Diego, Califonia. It was noted that dating someone new isn't on her agenda at all right now.

Last month, Nikki did an interview with Girlboss Radio and spoke about calling off the wedding with Cena, twice, the second time only three weeks before their wedding date.

"Calling the wedding off three weeks before to the man of your dreams. We have called it off twice," Nikki said. "The first time, he didn't want kids and I thought I could sacrifice that and it was our engagement party, and I was just kind of out of it. Everyone noticed it, even the film crew noticed it, like 'There's something off with her.' ... He called it off the first time because he still didn't want kids and he's like 'You should go and find someone to have kids with.' We're very mature, we're best friends. So, we had called it off, he came back to me a few weeks later and he was like 'You know what, I don't want to lose you, I want kids.'

"I just jumped back into it, not even thinking. And then as we got closer to the wedding I realized there were so many more issues that we needed to figure out. It was just getting to the point where I was breaking. I was like, 'I shouldn't feel like this going into my marriage, when I say those vows I want to mean them.' ... It was like three weeks out, we had all these people, wedding dress, maid of honor, dresses. Not to mention I had an E! wedding special, an hour special, like crew and everything. That's why when people say 'It's fake.' Don't you think about the other side of it, like ratings and the money that's [gone into it?]"