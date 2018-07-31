Bray Wyatt Shows Off Chest Tattoo (Photo), John Cena Vs. AJ Styles SummerSlam 2016 Full Match, More

- WWE uploaded the full AJ Styles vs. John Cena match from SummerSlam 2016. Styles pinned Cena clean after a Phenomenal Forearm.

- For today only, you can buy one t-shirt and get one for $5 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The promotion ends Tuesday, July 31st at 11:59 pm PT.

See Also Bray Wyatt Cited For Careless Driving In Multi-Car Accident

- Bray Wyatt revealed his recent wolf head chest tattoo at this past Saturday's WWE live event in Daytona, Beach, FL, as seen in the photo below. Wyatt had gotten the tattoo back in May, and was first sporting his new ink on television on the May 28th episode of RAW, where he teamed with Matt Hardy to defeat The Ascension.