Possible WWE MYC Announcer, Booker T Watches Indie Match (Video), Dolph Ziggler - The Miz & Maryse

- Title Match Wrestling released this video of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T watching a match between indie talents Jordynne Grace and Jenna Lynn. The match took place ahead of the Ladies Night Out II event back in May, which was promoted by Booker's Reality of Wrestling fed. Booker does similar training with his ROW talents every Thursday night at 7pm CT and streams the sessions live on his Facebook page.

- The current plan is for Mauro Ranallo to be one of the lead announcers for WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic, according to PWInsider. The tournament will tape next week at Full Sail University near Orlando and the finals will take place at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 on Long Island.

The 2017 MYC tournament was called by WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Jim Ross. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently indicated she would be at Evolution and there's speculation on her possibly calling the MYC after she previously worked on the commentary teams for Mixed Match Challenge and the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will appear on tonight's Miz & Mrs. episode, which airs after SmackDown goes off the air on the USA Network. It was reported during filming that Ziggler would be a regular on the show as he's good friends with The Miz and Maryse. Below are previews for tonight's episode:

