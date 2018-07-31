Bullet Club Match Announced For ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

Ring of Honor's next PPV will be Death Before Dishonor on September 28 at 9pm ET live from Las Vegas. When in Vegas, ROH typically heads to Sam's Town Live, but this time around they will be going to the Orleans Arena, a 9,500 capacity venue. Ticket sales for HonorClub members starts tomorrow at 1pm ET and will go on sale for the general public on August 3 at 3pm ET.

ROH has announced the first match for the show: Bullet Club (Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll) vs. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero).

As noted, ROH will be headed to Madison Square Garden on April 6 during WrestleMania Weekend for a joint show with NJPW. Earlier this month, ROH COO Joe Koff spoke to the New York Post about the success of "All In" being an eye opener for the company to head to bigger venues.

"It certainly changed the landscape in the thinking of what is is possible and I think in this world of possibility I think they really clearly illuminated what is a possible," Koff said. "I think if there was 'All In' or not, because of the weekend and what it represents, and our involvement always in that weekend, we probably would have thought a little more cautiously about the size of the crowd. ['All In'] certainly didn't hurt."