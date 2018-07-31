RAW Superstars Work SmackDown Dark Match, #1 Contenders Match Set For Next Week, Total Divas Promo

- Above is a new teaser for the return of Total Divas on the E! network, confirming that Ronda Rousey will at least make an appearance. As noted, the 8th season premieres on Wednesday, September 19th at 9pm EST. The season 8 cast will feature The Bella Twins, Naomi, Lana, Nia Jax, Natalya and SmackDown General Manager Paige. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Maryse will not be returning to the cast, while Paige is the only addition from season 7.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Tampa, Florida saw RAW Superstars compete. Hometown star Titus O'Neil defeated Mike Kanellis.

- The Bar vs. The New Day is now official for next week's SmackDown. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at WWE SummerSlam. Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The Usos on tonight's show to earn the spot in next week's match. The New Day defeated SAnitY last week to earn their spot. Below is a photo of The New Day and The Bar facing off on tonight's show: