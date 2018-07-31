WWE 205 Live Coverage (7/31): Cedric Alexander Vs. The Brian Kendrick

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us in and comment on Cedric Alexander defending his title against Drew Gulak at SummerSlam. The contract signing it will go down tonight. Also tonight, Alexander vs. The Brian Kendrick.

Kalisto vs. Tony Nese

Nese getting most of the offense early on, Kalisto tries to use some speed to get control of the match, but is quickly dropped and sent out of the ring. Buddy Murphy watching on from the back as Nese beat Kalisto up outside the ring. Both in the ring now Nese launches Kalisto into the corner and does some taunting. Kalisto sent into the corner again, but catches Nese with a back elbow then a kick. Tries to fly, but Nese catches him and drops Kalisto over his knee.

Nese continues to focus on Kalisto's back. Kalisto look for a hurricanrana and Nese holds on, plants him into the mat, cover, two-count. Kalisto counters a suplex, cover, two, Nese slides and trips up his opponent. Nese goes for a second rope moonsault, looks to tweak his knee and Kalisto plants Nese right on his head with a hurricanrana.