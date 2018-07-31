AJ Styles On SmackDown Next Week, Zelina Vega Gets First Main Roster Win (Video), Tommaso Ciampa

- Zelina Vega made her main roster in-ring TV debut on tonight's WWE SmackDown, defeating Lana in singles action. The match saw interference from Aiden English and Andrade "Cien" Almas. English's interference backfired for the finish, which led to more backstage tension among Rusev Day. Above is video from the Lana vs. Vega match.

- WWE has announced that WWE Champion AJ Styles will be back on SmackDown next week in Orlando. WWE noted earlier today that Styles and Joe would both be live on tonight's show but Styles did not appear. Joe did appear for an in-ring segment that included jabs at Styles for being a bad father and a bad husband. Styles worked weekend WWE live events and is scheduled to defend the title against Joe at SummerSlam on August 19th.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring an address by new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa: