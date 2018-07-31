Champion Vs. Champion After WWE Tapings, WWE Vet Praises SmackDown Match, Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz

- It looks like The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan will be confirmed for WWE SummerSlam soon, as has been rumored. Tonight's SmackDown saw Bryan issue the challenge to Miz but he did not receive an answer. You can see video from their back & forth above.

See Also Current Card For WWE SummerSlam

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Tampa, FL saw WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title champion vs. champion match. The match went just under 10 minutes and saw AJ win with the Styles Clash, according to our correspondent Adam Santiago. Styles will be back on TV for next week's SmackDown in Orlando to address tonight's promo from his SummerSlam opponent Samoa Joe, who took shots at AJ for being a bad father and a bad husband. There's still no word on why AJ didn't appear on TV tonight after WWE noted earlier today how he would be live on SmackDown with Joe but it could just be minor creative changes.

- As noted, The Bar defeated The Usos on tonight's SmackDown and will now face The New Day on next week's show to determine the new #1 contenders that will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam on August 19th. WWE veteran Big Show took to Twitter during SmackDown and praised The Usos, Cesaro and Sheamus for tonight's match. You can see his tweet below: