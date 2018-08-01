Charlotte Flair Talks SummerSlam (Video), Matt Hardy On The 3 E's Of 'Delete!' (Video), D-Von Dudley

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair return and win the non-title main event over SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella to earn a title shot at SummerSlam, making it a Triple Threat - Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella. Above is post-show video of Flair talking to Kayla Braxton after the big win.

"Man, I just have to say, Tampa is where I started wrestling almost 6 years ago, so to come back tonight and make it to SummerSlam in a Triple Threat feels good," Flair said when asked about facing Becky and Carmella at SummerSlam. "I haven't even thought about facing my best friend. She's been killing it the last 6 weeks, every Tuesday I tune in to watch her. But yeah, I knew I'd beat Carmella when it counted and I did, and I'm in the Triple Threat, and I'm ready to reclaim my throne. The Queen is back!"

- WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley turns 46 years old today while WWE referee Mike Chioda turns 52, former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Prince Iaukea turns 54 and former WCW Tag Team Champion Jimmy "Bunkhouse Buck" Golden turns 68.

- Below is the latest Woken Word of the Week video from Matt Hardy. The fifth installment of the series features Hardy explaining "prepossessing" to the WWE Universe. Hardy also reveals the three E's of the word "delete!" - Entertain, Educate and Enlighten.