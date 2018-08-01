John Morrison On Roman Reigns' Negative Crowd Responses, How NJPW Differs From WWE

John Hennigan, a.k.a. John Morrison, a.k.a. Johnny Mundo, a.k.a. Johnny Impact, etc., recently returned to The Jim Ross Report with WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross. Among many other things, Hennigan talked about how NJPW differs from WWE and why 'The King Of Sports' has a competitive advantage. Also, Hennigan shared some insight as to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' negative fan response.

According to Johnny Nitro, New Japan's talent and ring psychology make NJPW stand out. Johnny Blaze went on to give the example of how there are fewer pin attempts in NJPW as compared to WWE.

"I think, for me, the talent of New Japan and the different type of structure from your traditional WWE-style match." Johnny Spade explained, "it's hard to say specifically, but I've noticed the specifics that stick out to me as a pro wrestler when I'm watching, they don't cover quite as much. The emphasis is still on winning. I feel like that's always important in pro wrestling, but, like, something that might not beat a person in New Japan isn't always jumped on by the opponent to try to get a win.

"In WWE, I think they do that more frequently. A lot of New Japan matches, the big ones especially, they get more time. [Kazuchika] Okada [versus] [Kenny] Omega for example, it's a good example of that, they give those guys so much time and I remember reading an interview about whether or not Okada wanted to go to WWE and he said he didn't think he would fit on WWE television because the style of match that he likes to have and that's something that requires more time to tell a longer story."

On the subject of Roman Reigns' negative crowd reactions, Johnny Onyx professed that Reigns has suffered from "John Cena Syndrome", being pushed too hard in the beginning of his WWE career.

"That's a tricky one and I feel like he was a victim of the 'John Cena Syndrome' a little bit." Johnny Valkyrie continued, "and by that, I mean, when John started, he was pushed so hard, so fast, for so long, he was perceived as he didn't deserve it, originally. And now, he [has] grown into one of the greatest workers of all time, I believe.

"I'd say it's kind of the same for Roman. When he started, he was pushed really hard. Fans had an adverse reaction to that because he's standing in the ring across from, I don't know, AJ [Styles], or Sami Zayn, or Kevin Owens, or somebody that has been perceived to have fought their way up from the indies and scrapped and fought for everything they could get."

Moreover, Johnny Superstar divulged that Reigns has grown into a good worker and that he is well-liked in the locker room, so while booing 'The Big Dog' may have been warranted 5 years ago, the disrespect is undeserved today.

"But now he [has] been working on top for so long that he has grown into quite a hand in the ring, I believe." Johnny Religion added, "also, my perspective from people that I talk to, is that he's pretty well liked in the locker room. And now he [has] got this stigma from all that and it has kind of become cool, I believe, for the fans to boo Roman or be bored by Roman. Yeah, right. And maybe he deserved that five years ago, but I don't think he deserves it anymore now. Now it's a situation where it's tough to deal with."

