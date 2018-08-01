NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 12): Kota Ibushi Vs. Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson Vs. Sanada

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 12:

* Tama Tonga defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Juice Robinson defeated SANADA

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Toru Yano

* Kenny Omega defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi defeated Hirooki Goto

A Block Standings

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 10

* EVIL 8

* Jay White 8

* Minoru Suzuki 8

* Kazuchika Okada 8

* Bad Luck Fale 6

* Michael Elgin 4

* Togi Makabe 4

* Hangman Page 2

* YOSHI-HASHI 2

B Block Standings

* Kenny Omega 12

* Tetsuya Naito 10

* Kota Ibushi 8

* SANADA 6

* Zack Sabre Jr. 6

* Tomohiro Ishii 4

* Hirooki Goto 4

* Tama Tonga 4

* Juice Robinson 4

* Toru Yano 2

See Also Kenny Omega Talks How He Connects Differently With Fans Than Roman Reigns, WWE Keeping It Simple

The next G1 show will be tomorrow at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Michael Elgin vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Togi Makabe vs. Hangman Page

* Jay White vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki