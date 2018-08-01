Attorney Says Lawler Family Should Request Independent Review Into Brian Christopher's Suicide

Brian Christopher passed away after he reportedly hung himself while in a jail cell all by himself. He was in isolation due to his name's notoriety. An attorney with experience in the area says the Lawler Family should demand answers from the Hardeman County Jail and an independent review.

Jeff Rosenblum, an attorney who has handled cases in the past where inmates sued prisons for injury or lack of care, says the Lawler Family deserves answers about what happened to Christopher. Rosenblum, who has filed 40 lawsuits against state and county-run jails is skeptical in a case like Brian Lawler's.

"Most suicides are preventable, and most suicides in confinement are and should be preventable," Rosenblum said to Fox 13.

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen released a statement saying Christopher showed no suicidal tendencies when entering incarceration. The Tennessee Corrections Institute accredited the Hardeman County Jail in February this year.

"I want to see the log books. I want to talk to the inmates," Rosenblum continued. "I want to get statements from those inmates, get statements from them to make sure these are accurate statements."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has an open case on the matter and Jerry Lawler spoke briefly about the subject in an interview with Memphis' Fox 13 news' Zach Crenshaw.

"There may be more to this than meets the eye," Lawler said while also adding that he was contacted by the TBI and asked not to speak on the matter because it is still under investigation.