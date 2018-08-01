ROH Signs Former WWE Producer, Cody Rhodes - Nick Aldis' New Deal, NJPW Game, ROH Re-United On FITE

- Above is the latest NWA video featuring Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis trying to renegotiate the terms of their "All In" deal after Rhodes wasn't able to keep up his end of the bargain by winning the ROH World Championship. Rhodes then offered up his "Ring of Honor" ring as collateral for a chance at the title. He then tauned Aldis a bit and told him to stop playing at the penny slots and come play at the high roller table, noting that Aldis won his title by beating a "53 year old history teacher."

- NJPW announced King of Sports – New Japan Pro-Wrestling for iOS and Android devices is now available for download for free on App Store and Google Play. It is the first official NJPW mobile game to be released in English, and lets fans worldwide enjoy trading full-scale wrestling moves in 3D. Players can choose their favorite NJPW stars with their signature moves to compete for the championship. For more info on the game, click here.

- According to PWInsider, ROH has signed Joey Matthews (Joey Mercury) both as a trainer and producer for the company. Matthews has previous experience as a producer for WWE and was released by WWE in January of 2017.

- FITE will be carrying the upcoming ROH Re-United UK tour on August 16, 18, and 19. All shows will be available at a PPV price of $14.99 or at a combined price of $29.99 for all 3 shows. Below are the current cards.

Edinburgh

* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez

* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)

* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)

* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)

Doncaster

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes

* Punishement Martinez vs. Delrious (Proving Ground Match)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

* The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal and a mystery partner

London

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Ayesha Raymond