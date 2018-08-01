Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

Note: some of these singles matches may not air this week. (Cross/Nova, Ohno/Jaoude)

* EC3 defeated Kona Reeves. The Velveteen Dream came out with a mic during the match to try and distract EC3 but it didn't work

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Candice LeRae in a non-title match. After the match, Baszler attacked Candice but Kairi Sane made the save. Baszler hit Sane with a cheap shot and then left

* Nikki Cross defeated Amber Nova

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Mighty due to a distraction from The Street Profits

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated State Line, enhancement talents. Moustache Mountain issued a challenge to The Undisputed Era for the titles in Brooklyn

* Ricochet is headed to the ring when The Undisputed Era attacks him on the stage. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole says he's not a coward and then accepts the challenge for "Takeover: Brooklyn IV"

* Kassius Ohno defeated Adrian Jaoude

* New NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa comes to the ring and says NXT now belongs to him. He gets major heel heat for ripping on an older lady in the front row and taking shots at Johnny Gargano. Aleister Black comes out to attack but Gargano runs out past Black and nails Ciampa first. Gargano cuts a quick promo on Ciampa and he retreats with the title. Gargano takes the blame for Ciampa being champion and Black says the same thing. Black drops Gargano out of nowhere with a Black Mass kick. Gargano got some boos at one point and then "you deserve it" chants after the kick