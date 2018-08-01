Former Champion Wants Demetrious Johnson, Fighter Auctioning Off Used Uniform, UFC 227 Embedded

- Family was the name of the game in the first episode of UFC 227 Embedded, as the fighters set for action Saturday night took in some time with those closest to them before departing for Los Angeles.

Demetrious Johnson, the reigning flyweight champion who will defend his title vs. Henry Cejudo, brought his kids to a pet story before putting together another training session. Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw embraces his first camp as a father ahead of his rematch with Cody Garbrandt for the belt.

- If Cody Garbrandt is able to wrestle the bantamweight title away from TJ Dillashaw Saturday at UFC 227, and Demetrious Johnson defends his flyweight belt vs. Henry Cejudo, we could be looking at another champion vs. champion match in the near future.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week in Los Angeles, Garbrandt stated that he would be willing to face Johnson at 125 pounds "if they go out and compensate us."

"I'll be more than willing to fight 'Mighty Mouse' at 125," Garbrandt said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "If they don't want to pay us, I'll stay at 135 and clean out my division. No ill words toward (Johnson). I think he's a great, great fighter."

Garbrandt suffered his first career loss last year to Dillashaw for the belt. Prior to the setback, there had been talks of Garbrandt meeting Johnson.

- Fresh off his knockout of Eddie Alvarez at UFC on FOX 30, Dustin Poirier is giving back. "The Diamond" has placed his entire fight uniform up for auction, with all proceeds going to The Good Fight Foundation's back to school goal.