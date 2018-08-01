WWE Announcer Reveals Incident With Armed Thief, Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, The Bar Celebrates

- As noted, The Bar vs. The New Day will take place on next week's SmackDown with the winners going on to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at WWE SummerSlam. Above is post-match video of Sheamus and Cesaro talking to Kayla Braxton, declaring that The Bar is back and that the titles are coming home.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode. It's possible some of the singles matches won't air until next week:

* EC3 vs. Kona Reeves

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae in a non-title match

* Nikki Cross vs. Amber Nova *

* Kassius Ohno vs. Adrian Jaoude *

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Mighty

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. enhancement talents State Line

* Appearances by Ricochet, new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and others

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- WWE announcer David Otunga noted on Instagram that he came out of the gym last night to find a man with a knife stealing things from his car. You can read his story below:

I had a close call last night when I was leaving the gym. Having just finished a killer shoulder workout, I was all pumped up as I walked out to my car. When I opened my car door, I discovered a man sitting in my driver's seat stealing my things! I startled him just as much as he startled me and he jumped up in my face. In that split second I had a million thoughts running through my head as I assessed the situation: "Does he have a gun? A knife? It's either going to be him or me who walks out of this, and it damn sure is going to be me!" So my reaction was to yoke him up! To my surprise, he responded by pleading to me for mercy! WTF?! He begged me not to hurt him and to let him go! He then frantically handed me back my AirPods, a portable charger, and an old bottle of lotion that had been in my car (Random. I know). I watched him scurry away terrified and then I noticed that in his haste, he left behind a knife sitting on the armrest. That showed me just how close I was to things possibly turning out differently as he could have easily used it against me. I couldn't figure out why he didn't use the knife and my buddy said to me, "Are you serious? Do you know what you look like in the gym? If you walked up on me with those muscles and grabbed me, I'd plead for my life too!" Lol. I guess my delt pump helped save my life last night (I'm still trying to figure out how he got around the alarm and electronic locks to get into my car in the first place. It sounds like an inside job, if you know what I mean.)