WWE Star Knocks Jonathan Coachman?, New WWE Superstar Trademarks, Randy Orton On Ending The Enigma

- Last night's WWE SmackDown saw Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura take out Jeff Hardy. Orton then ripped Hardy's accessories off and wiped away his face paint. Above is post-show video of Kayla Braxton asking Orton what happened.

"What just happened out there? You weren't watching? I erased The Enigma," Orton said.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the following names: Akam, Rezar, Velveteen Dream and Bludgeon Brothers, for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

- Nia Jax took to Twitter during this week's WWE RAW and tweeted a shot at announcer Jonathan Coachman, as seen below. The tweet was liked by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Also below is Coach's reply to Jax's original tweet:

I feel like Coach says a lot of things, just to hear himself speak. ?? — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) July 31, 2018