Ronda Rousey On Alexa Bliss Saying 'Nice Things' Behind Her Back, Her Dream Movie Role

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with Ronda Rousey. The WWE RAW Superstar makes it known she wants to play the grown-up B.B. Kiddo in the Kill Bill 3 movie from Quentin Tarantino as she wants to work with the director.

Rousey was surprised when asked about RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss having nice things to say about her ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

"She had nice things to say about me?," Rousey asked. "Aw, that's like the opposite of two-faced - she's being mean in my face and nice behind my back. What do you call that? It's still two-faced in a way, I don't know."

See Also Ronda Rousey Says Expectations Were Low For Her WrestleMania Debut

Rousey was also asked if she's still the baddest woman in professional sports.

"I mean that's a title that other people give you, you don't give it to yourself If you want to call me that, then I'd say thank you," she responded.