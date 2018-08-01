Cedric Alexander And Tye Dillinger Issue Statements Regarding Past Rape Joke Tweets

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and Tye Dillinger took to Twitter this afternoon and apologized for controversial tweets that were uncovered on Tuesday by fans using Twitter. Both Superstars previously made "jokes" about rape, in 2011 and 2012, and fans are calling them out for it.

Dillinger wrote, "Its not rape if they're sleeping." in a May 12, 2011 tweet to Allie and Sienna.

Cedric wrote, "Its not rape if you yell SURPRISE!!!!!!!!!!" in a February 26, 2012 tweet. He also wrote, "1st of all I yelled 'SURPRISE' so it wasnt rape. 2nd you sqweeled like a piggy and smiled so you love it." in a May 16, 2012 tweet to @JennieBlouin, who no longer uses that handle.

It's worth noting that Cedric activated the @Tweet_Delete app on his account yesterday to delete all old tweets, with the exception of a re-tweet before making the apology.

"Six years ago I found 'humor' in bad jokes. At the time it was a harmless joke between friends," Alexander wrote in his apology. "In those 6 years I've become a father, husband & grown into a much different man. I have offended and hurt many with my past and for that I am deeply sorry & apologize for my actions."

"I have no excuse for my old tweets," Dillinger wrote in his apology. "I was a different person six years ago, and I'm beyond ashamed at what I considered 'humor' . I'm so damn embarrassed and I'm truly sorry to anyone I've offended."

You can see screenshots of the controversial tweets along with the Twitter apologies below:

