WWE Announces Wife Of Current Champion And Two More New Competitors For The Mae Young Classic

WWE has announced three new competitors for The Mae Young Classic - Hiroyo Matsumoto, Vanessa Kraven and Aerial Monroe, who is married to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

The 2018 MYC takes place in early August to air later this summer on the WWE Network. The finals will air on October 28th at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

WWE now has 26 talents confirmed for the 32-woman tournament - Matsumoto, Kraven, Monroe, Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne), Priscilla Kelly, Xia Brookside, Meiko Satomura, Toni Storm, Isla Dawn, Zeuxis, Lacey Lane, Karen Q, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez.

