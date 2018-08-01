Matt Hardy Posts Cryptic Tweet, Thanks Supporters

Matt Hardy took to Twitter today and posted another cryptic tweet, much longer than the mysterious messages he has been posting since The B Team defeated Matt and Bray Wyatt for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules last month.

We've noted how Matt has made several cryptic tweets this summer, possibly teasing the end of The Deleters of Worlds or a reunion of The Hardys with brother Jeff Hardy. Today's tweet, which gives thanks to fans for supporting him, comes after Hardy spent the weekend posting several career photos from over the years.

It's worth noting that Hardy has been on a bit of a TV losing streak as of late. He lost to Curtis Axel on the June 25 and July 2 RAW episodes, and then lost to Bo Dallas on July 9. The title change came on July 15 at Extreme Rules but Wyatt and Hardy also lost their rematch to The B Team on the July 23 RAW. This week's show saw The Revival defeat The Deleters.

Hardy wrote:

To all that supported me in the independents & OMEGA.. To the fans of Team Xtreme.. To the Mattitude Followers.. To the OUTSPOKEN fans who brought me back in 2005.. To the people who backed me when I was REINCARNATED in pro wrestling.. To the #WOKEN Warriors.. THANK YOU.