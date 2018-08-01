WWE NXT UK Updates & Dark Matches, Ronda Rousey Vs. Alicia Fox RAW Promo, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Tampa.

- The next WWE NXT UK TV tapings will take place on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26 from the NEC Insomnia Gaming Festival in Birmingham, England. WWE taped the first NXT UK episodes this past Saturday and Sunday at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge. We have spoilers from those tapings at this link and this link. It looks like they taped 6 hours of TV this past weekend. There's still no word yet on when these tapings will air but we will keep you updated.

On a related note, the dark match before Saturday's tapings in Cambridge saw Ligero defeat James Drake. The dark match before Sunday's tapings saw Killer Kelly defeat Millie McKenzie.

- WWE tweeted this promo for Ronda Rousey vs. hometown star Alicia Fox at next Monday's RAW in Jacksonville, FL. This will be Rousey's TV in-ring singles debut.