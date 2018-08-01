WrestlingInc.com

Drew McIntyre On Why He's Dangerous, The Miz & Maryse Bonus Scene, WWE Network - Coliseum Home Video

By Marc Middleton | August 01, 2018

- Above is a Miz & Mrs. bonus clip from last night with Maryse's mother inviting The Miz to a baby care class.

- WWE Network uploaded new Coliseum Home Video Classics to the vault this week. The latest uploads are two specials on WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior and one on Demolition.

Drew McIntyre Blames Talent For WWE Television Having A Lot Of 'Filler'
- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on why he's dangerous when re-tweeting a GIF from his RAW match with Seth Rollins this week:


