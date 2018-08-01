Rebel Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer She Studied During TNA Dollhouse Angle

Impact Wrestling star Rebel was the special guest on Women's Wrestling Weekly this week. You can watch the interview in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes. They sent us these highlights:

How her cheerleading as a Dallas Cowgirl affected her wrestling:

"Cheerleading definitely helped. I mean with the flexibility, the stamina, the cardio, the footwork, it all plays into it. When I was first learning wrestling, there were some moves - because I have a dance background - where I was like, 'Oh, that's like a swing dancing move.'"

What she would like to do after wrestling:

"Well, I like to say that I'm a Jill of all Trades, and I feel like I have done a little bit of everything. I would like to do more acting. I originally had move to LA to do acting and then I just went off to all these little alternate routes. So I think I'd like to get back to that... after I win the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title!"

Wrestlers she would like to wrestle:

"I definitely would like to wrestle Gail Kim again! I'd like to wrestle Ric Flair [laughs]. I'd like to wrestle or actually spend some time, because she is no longer with us, but Sherri Martel. I think she was pretty amazing. When I was Evil Rebel of the Dollhouse, I definitely studied Sherri Martel and just think she's awesome!"

Being interested in an MMA career:

"When I first started my career I was really thinking of going that route. I think I just got busy doing other things and I kind of put it on the back burner. I don't know if I'll get back to it or not. It's definitely something I'm interested in."

Her experience wrestling in Japan for Stardom:

"Oh man, no only did I grow as a wrestler, but I grew as a person. I love their culture, I miss their Japanese sweet potatoes! Working with the girls was such a great experience. The consistency of getting to wrestle so often there with so many great girls and great talent. I grew so much and I improved so much -- in the ring and outside of the ring."

What her current workout regiment is like:

"I like to switch it up, because you know you get burnt out on a certain type of workout. I like Crossfit, I'm starting to get into that. I usually do a lot of cardio and I feel like Crossfit now helps me do more strength training."

Who does she want to go up against next in Impact:

"I think that, right now, Tessa Blanchard is really hot in the wrestling scene and I think that I would like a title match against her."

Advice that Gail Kim has given her:

"Just to show that fire, show that passion, be aggressive. Her advice is constantly catered to what I just showed her in the ring, but for the most part for me it's showing that fire, showing that aggressiveness."