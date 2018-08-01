Alicia Fox On Instructions Vince McMahon Gave Her When Creating Her Character

Ronda Rousey will compete on Raw for the first time ever this Monday as she takes on Alicia Fox in Jacksonville, Florida. Fox, who grew up near Jacksonville, reflects on her WWE career in an interview with Void Magazine and looks ahead to the future. Here are some of the highlights.

Her recovery from a broken tailbone earlier this year:

"It was a really humbling moment. Three months recovery time. I was here for that whole time. The first half was rehab and sitting on a donut [laughs]. It was interesting though, it was the first time where I could take a moment to step outside of my character. Not that I like, embody Alicia Fox, but when you're on the road nonstop, performing all the time, you don't really get to take inventory of your life. As I was looking back at my journey, it was like the volume turned down a bit. Learning how to be Victoria Crawford was a little uncomfortable. I had to learn a routine. A bedtime. Getting up and going for a run. I missed out on developing routines when I was on the road."

How she would describe her character:

"My character, well, she's I guess kind of sassy. Her thing is like, "fancy as a fox." [laughs]. I've developed into this like off the wall, firecracker. The word 'crazy' might not capture it. But I came back from injury and turned into a heel [bad guy]. We've been reintroducing the character. I've been bullying people. It's really fun to play the bad guy, the coward. I get the crowd riled up, throw drinks at them [laughs]. It started in one match, where they told me just to throw a fit. [WWE Executive] Vince [McMahon] told me to just go crazy, tear things up, knock the announcer's hat off his head. Throw iPads in water. So after my match, I didn't know how it was going to go, but I just did it. And the crowd really reacted. It was this whole mood swing. It really worked."

Helping the Women's division grow and how it has evolved since she joined WWE in 2006:

"It's so amazing. Even like looking back, 2006, when I got started, females were used as like enhancement to the male talent—walk them to the ring and whatever. Or if they had matches, they were short. Or, they had like Bra and Panty Matches [Ed Note: exactly what it sounds like] Then we started getting more TV time for our women's matches. But social media, the audience really played a big role in saying, 'What's up with the girls' matches being only one minute?' [The audience] made it such a big deal that WWE had no choice but to respond and give us longer matches. It started to evolve quickly. I went from having matches that were literally 45 seconds to big main event cage matches. Now Evolution on October 28 will be the first all-female pay-per-view."

Fox also talks about how she became a professional wrestler for WWE, the most challenging aspect of learning to wrestle, how she improved, her proudest accomplishment and more. You can read the full interview here.