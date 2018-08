Viewership Drops For Second Episode Of Miz & Mrs.

Tuesday's post-SmackDown episode of WWE's Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 1.303 million viewers and ranked #3 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week's series premiere, which drew 1.473 million viewers and ranked #5 for the night.

To compare, this week's Total Bellas season 3 finale on E! drew 617,000 viewers and ranked #24 for the night in the 18-49 demographic. SmackDown, which served as the Miz & Mrs. lead-in, drew 2.401 million viewers and ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

Hannity topped the night in viewership on cable with 2.914 million.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 1 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 1.473 million viewers

Episode 2: 1.303 million viewers

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Episode 5:

Episode 6:

Source: ShowBuzz Daily