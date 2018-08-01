NJPW Star Announced For ROH Death Before Dishonor, Kenny Omega's Secret To Winning In The G1 Climax

- Above is the hype video for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which will take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on September 30. Tickets went on sale earlier today and range between $50-$300.

- ROH announced Jushin "Thunder" Liger (who will turn 53 in November) will be in action at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on September 28 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. An opponent has yet to be named for Liger. Below is the updated card:

* Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero

* Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. TBA

- In the most recent Being the Elite, Adam Page spoke to IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega about what his secret was to winning in the G1 Climax tournament. Omega is currently undefeated, winning against: Hirooki Goto, Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson, Tama Tonga, SANADA, and Zack Sabre Jr. Omega ended up saying a book was the secret, "The Will to Keep Winning" by Professional Gamer, Daigo Umehara. Below, Omega tweeted out an excerpt he particularly enjoyed about constantly change up one's strategy.

"At time, I've wondered why I even bother working so hard to discover new strategies, given that others will just imitate me. But I remind myself that, no matter how hard I work on developing it, I can't own a strategy. Of course, I don't announce what I'm looking for, nor do I publicize what I've, but I don't hide anything, either. If you see me using a technique, as far as I'm concerned it's fair game. Just know that by the time everyone has figured it out, I've already moved on."