Tommaso Ciampa's Custom WWE NXT Title Plates (Video), Hulk Hogan Tweets NWO-Style Video, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | August 01, 2018

- Above is new video of custom plates being added to the WWE NXT Title for new champion Tommaso Ciampa, who will address the NXT Universe on tonight's WWE Network episode.

- WWE stock was down 1.91% today, closing at $77.60 per share. Today's high was $80.00 and the low was $77.22.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan had nWo fans cheering on Twitter today with a new selfie video that has a familiar feel to it. It looks like The Hulkster used some sort of app to create the effects, seen in the video below:


