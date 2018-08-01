WrestlingInc.com

Matt Riddle Confirms Recent Talks With WWE And NJPW, Says It's Time To Move On From The Indies

By Marc Middleton | August 01, 2018

EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle spoke with Sports Illustrated after working Sunday's Beyond Wrestling Americanrana '18 event and confirmed recent talks with WWE & New Japan Pro Wrestling, but said nothing is official.

"I've been in situations like this before," said Riddle. "There is nothing official. I've talked to WWE, I've talked to the president of New Japan, and I am confident in where I stand in the world of professional wrestling."

Matt Riddle Talks Wrestlers In NXT That He'd Like To Face
See Also
Matt Riddle Talks Wrestlers In NXT That He'd Like To Face

Riddle, who is set to defend his EVOLVE Title at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia this coming Saturday, told SI that he still loves the indies but it's time to move on.

"It's not that I don't love the indies, it's just time to move on," Riddle explained. "Places like EVOLVE, Beyond, those were the companies that gave me an opportunity, gave me a platform, and gave me the chance to run with the ball and showcase my skills. I got to mix it up with a world array of talent. I need more substance, I need to grow. I'm a shark and I swam in a lot of different ponds, but I'm ready for the ocean. It just depends if I'm going to the Atlantic or the Pacific."

Source: SI.com

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top