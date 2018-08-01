The Miz Says His Career In WWE And TV Is A 'Feel Good Story'

The Miz spoke to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section about his career in WWE and on TV, winning MVP at the MLB Celebrity Game, and his USA Network show, Miz & Mrs. Here are some of the highlights:

His career:

"When I first got to WWE, people thought I was going to be fired within three months. No one liked me, no one wanted me there, whether it was the fans or the people backstage. I had to fight and fight and fight to earn my spot. Through hard work and dedication, I proved everyone wrong. And I'm the bad guy in WWE, which I find hilarious. This show is really a 'feel good' kind of story. I started off on the The Real World, and no one thought I would amount to anything. Then, all of a sudden, coming into this and pursuing my dream of becoming a WWE superstar, and also doing movies, hosting, and now my own show with my wife."

Winning MVP for the 2018 All Star Legends Celebrity game:

"I surprised the hell out of myself when I got MVP for the 2018 All Star Legends Celebrity game. I had no idea I was going to get that. I was also surprised by the reviews of our show. I know we put a lot into the show, but I didn't know what people were going to think."

See Also The Miz Has An Issue With WWE Not Putting The World Title In The Main Event

Miz & Mrs.:

"This was an opportunity to document what it's like to be first-time parents in the entertainment industry. We actually get to see our baby getting born on television, and we'll have this for the rest of our lives. It's really cool to see people enjoying the show. We love the show, but to hear such great feedback, I've never had so many positive reviews."

Miz also discussed more about his USA Network show. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.