New WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Matches Confirmed

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed three more matches for the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event - Ricochet vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream.
Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 18th from the Barclays Center during WWE SummerSlam weekend.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Brooklyn:
NXT Women's Title Match
Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly
NXT North American Title Match
Ricochet vs. Adam Cole
EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream
Unconfirmed:
Triple Threat for the NXT Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa