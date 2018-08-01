- As noted, Moustache Mountain vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era is now official for the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event during SummerSlam weekend. Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong after this week's NXT. Strong says his mind is blown at Tyler Bate and Trent Seven even wanting to face them again. They go on and Strong says what they did to Bate and Seven during the title change was nothing compared to what will happen in Brooklyn.

- Next Wednesday's NXT episode will feature the debut of Keith Lee. The big man from the indies will be facing Marcel Barthel. Ricochet will also be in action next week.

- Speaking of the NXT Tag Team Titles, The War Raiders confronted Moustache Mountain on this week's show and made it known that they will destroy anyone in their way and will be taking the titles from the champions coming out of Takeover. Below is a photo from the segment and a tweet from Hanson: