The Rock Gifts Another Truck (Video), WWE Series Returning, Shayna Baszler Knocks Kairi Sane (Video)

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler win a non-title match over Candice LeRae. The post-match beatdown was interrupted by Kairi Sane, who will face Baszler for the title at the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event during SummerSlam weekend. Above is post-match video of Baszler talking to Sarah Schreiber. Baszler says Sane is the equivalent of an annoying house fly and had no business getting involved. Baszler brags about how she's changed the NXT women's division since Sane defeated her to win The Mae Young Classic, and says Sane is not on her level but she will find that out in Brooklyn.

- Season two of WWE Story Time will premiere on the WWE Network after the SummerSlam event goes off the air on August 19th. The animated series premiered back on November 20, 2016 after Survivor Series and the first season featured 10 episodes that ran 15 minutes each.

- The Rock has gifted another pick-up truck to someone close to him. The former WWE Champion revealed on Instagram that he recently had a custom truck delivered to his stuntman, Tanoai Reed. Rock posted the following video and props for Reed, who was recovering from an injury at the time of the delivery:

SURPRISE! I love handing over keys

I love you brother and enjoy your new truck!

Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several "Stuntman of the Year" honors.

All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world.

I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he's still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together.

As you'll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that's the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise.

Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business.

Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years.

We're just getting started.

Enjoy your new truck!

#LetsRoll