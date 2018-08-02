Mick Foley Admits He Was Bothered By Being Mostly Remembered For HIAC Spot

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by Fan Fest during a visit at the Raleigh Supercon promoting his 20 Years of Hell tour. Out of Foley's 30 years competing as a performer, perhaps the most memorable moment of his career was being thrown off the top of the cell by The Undertaker in 1998 at the King of the Ring pay-per-view. Foley admitted that he was once bothered by this being attached to him as being the most memorable moment.

"For a while, it kinda bothered me that that was the only thing people remembered me for," said Foley. "But as is often the case with iconic characters whether it be Batman or the Fonz, after a while you stop regretting it and realize how lucky you are to be a part of something people remember so fondly. (With the anniversary) I've had a great time bringing that night back to life on stage and I enjoy talking about it with a lot of people who were not even born when that match took place 20 years ago."

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kevin Owens took the bump off the cage from Braun Strowman as an homage to Foley for the 20th anniversary of his bump off the top of the cell. Foley stated that he did not watch Extreme Rules, but did comment on Owens' homage.

"I've heard great things about it, but I've yet to see it," said Foley. "I need to text Kevin and see if he's okay, but from what I hear it was sensational."

Although the Hell in a Cell match against Undertaker and Street Fight against Triple H were a couple of his most memorable matches, Foley commented on what match often gets overlooked. Foley mentioned the 1996 Boiler Room Brawl, and how odd it was that there was no commentary for 12 minutes. However, it is what Vince McMahon was looking for.

"I think the 1996 Boiler Room Brawl was overlooked," Foley said. "I think there's a lot of good stuff in there. [It] could have done with more commentary as they left it blank there for 12 minutes. It was really odd, which I think made it come off as a little unusual, but I think that was what Mr. McMahon was looking for. So definitely check out the 1996 Boiler Room Brawl, as the Undertaker and I took a beating in that one."

